'Cheating in broad daylight': Arvind Kejriwal on BJP candidate winning Chandigarh mayor post

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged there was "cheating" in broad daylight in the Chandigarh mayoral polls and that those who did it can go to any extent in the national elections.

His reaction came after BJP's Manoj Sonkar on Tuesday defeated AAP's Kuldeep Kumar, who was fielded as part of an alliance with the Congress, to win the post of mayor.

In Chandigarh, councillors of the INDIA bloc parties, AAP and Congress protested as soon as the results were announced.

"The way cheating has been done in broad daylight in the Chandigarh mayoral polls is extremely worrying. If they can stoop so low in a mayoral election, they can go to any extent in the national elections. This is extremely worrying," Kejriwal said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.