CM Hemant Soren pops up at his Ranchi residence, Kalpana Soren may be new CM face in Jharkhand

According to a senior JMM MLA, there cannot be a better leader than Kalpana Soren who is unanimously acceptable to everyone across the party line in the ruling alliance.

“She is the best choice for the coalition as other members of the Soren family are trapped in one case or another,” said the JMM MLA requesting anonymity. There is no such problem with Kalpana Soren ji as she is still free from any such allegations, he added.

A formal meeting of the legislators of the ruling alliance, however, has been called at his residence by CM Soren at 7 pm in the evening to discuss the current political scenario in the backdrop of the questioning which is to take place on Wednesday afternoon. During the meeting, it is expected that the legislators may reach a consensus on Plan B.

The resignation of JMM MLA from Gandey, Sarafraj Ahmed, may also be looked at as a part of the political strategy because political experts believe that the seat has been kept vacant for Kalpana Soren to deal with any untoward situation in the state.