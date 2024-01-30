Indian Navy carries out second anti-piracy ops off Somalia coast, 19 Pakistani crew members rescued

NEW DELHI: In another rescue operation in less than 36 hours, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sumitra on Monday thwarted a hijack attempt off the East Coast of Somalia and saved 19 Pakistani crew members and the vessel.

This comes a day after INS Sumitra thwarted the Piracy attempt on the Iranian Fishing Vessel (FV) Iman off the Somalia coast.

Indian Navy informed on Tuesday that INS Sumitra has carried out yet another successful anti-piracy operation rescuing FV Al Naeemi and her Crew (19 Pakistani Nationals) from 11 armed Somali Pirates

INS Sumitra, Indian Navy’s indigenous Offshore Patrol Vessel had been deployed for Anti-Piracy and Maritime Security Operations East of Somalia and Gulf of Aden.