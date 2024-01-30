Law Commission may not submit draft report on Uniform Civil Code before Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: Even as the Uttarakhand government is preparing to bring a draft bill on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) next week, the BJP’s long-time poll promise of a nationwide UCC is unlikely to materialise before the Lok Sabha elections, according to highly placed sources in the government.

According to the source, the 22nd Law Commission of India, which is tasked with drafting of the bill, is yet to complete consultations with stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive draft bill on UCC. “The consultations are still on and it is unlikely that the commission will submit its report before LS polls,” said the official.

The UCC, which comes under Article 44 of the Constitution of India, calls for a common set of laws for all religious communities on matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession.

While the Uttarakhand UCC is expected to be a model for the Central UCC, the official said, “We cannot replicate a state model for the Central law. Indian personal law is pretty complex with each religion having its own specific laws. In each state, the situation is different. We may adopt some elements from it,” he said.