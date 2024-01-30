'Love jihad', 'Kerala Story' under the spotlight in Gujarat ahead of the Lok Sabha elections

AHMEDABAD: The topic of 'love jihad' and 'Kerala Story' is once again in the spotlight ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat. 'Vishwa Umiadham organization' of Gujarat invited five girls from Kerala who were victims of love jihad and the subjects of the film 'The Kerala Story' to Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Narrating the suffering they went through these girls urged Hindu girls to stay away from love jihadists, Congress said it was an attempt to destabilize the atmosphere of religious harmony ahead of the elections.

‘Vishwa Umiya Dham’ organization On Tuesday claimed, they announced a novel program to prevent incidences of love jihad across the country. As part of this initiative, the five women whose lives inspired the film "Kerala Story" paid a visit to ‘Vishwa Umiya Dham’.

During the event at Shree Umiya K.V.C. Nursing College in Ahmedabad, these women told their stories to girls from different communities. The organization stated that the project attempts to protect these young women from falling victim to love jihad.