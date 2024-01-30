Maha rift as Shinde, Rane agree to disagree on quota

MUMBAI: A row has erupted in the Maharashtra BJP over Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s decision to expand the ambit of the Kunbi caste by including the dominant and forward Maratha caste into the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.
On his disagreement over Shinde’s decision, BJP union minister Narayan Rane said the move would be an injustice to other small communities already falling under the OBC.
Rane had earlier announced to address a press conference on Monday but cancelled it abruptly without giving any valid reasons. “Maratha community has a rich legacy and historical Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj warrior tradition. This great legacy should not be destroyed by being included in the OBC. The self-respect and pride of the Maratha will never agree to be a part of Kunbi caste and get reservation under the OBC,” Rane posted on his social media account.
He added, “Maratha should not encroach over the rights and reservations of the smaller communities. This is a susceptible issue. The state government should reconsider its decision. In Maharashtra, Marathas are over 32 per cent that is roughly four crores.”
OBC leader and State Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also opposed the draft notification of the move, saying that he has been working for the OBCs for the last 35 years and will continue to do so even under adverse conditions.
“Today, it’s the Marathas; tomorrow, it will be other prominent castes like Patels, Jats and Gurjars. Soon, the strong and forward communities will also get added to the OBC category. We will fight in every manner within the limits of democracy. The Supreme Court said that Marathas are not backward, but they are being included in OBC by declaring them as Kunbi – the socially backward caste.
This encroachment of Maratha caste over OBC caste will surely affect the OBC reservation,” Bhujbal said. He said his party and government should take a call on whether they want him in the party and the government. He will not change his stand.
“Even if they expel me, I will continue to fight for the backward community. We will not tolerate the injustice with the OBC communities,” Bhujbal asserted. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said no injustice with OBC communities will be done.
“We are here to protect the interest of the OBC communities. The same stand is taken by the chief minister Eknath Shinde as well. If required, I will speak with my top party leaders, but the interest of the OBC will be safeguarded,” Fadnavis added.