Maha rift as Shinde, Rane agree to disagree on quota

MUMBAI: A row has erupted in the Maharashtra BJP over Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s decision to expand the ambit of the Kunbi caste by including the dominant and forward Maratha caste into the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

On his disagreement over Shinde’s decision, BJP union minister Narayan Rane said the move would be an injustice to other small communities already falling under the OBC.

Rane had earlier announced to address a press conference on Monday but cancelled it abruptly without giving any valid reasons. “Maratha community has a rich legacy and historical Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj warrior tradition. This great legacy should not be destroyed by being included in the OBC. The self-respect and pride of the Maratha will never agree to be a part of Kunbi caste and get reservation under the OBC,” Rane posted on his social media account.

He added, “Maratha should not encroach over the rights and reservations of the smaller communities. This is a susceptible issue. The state government should reconsider its decision. In Maharashtra, Marathas are over 32 per cent that is roughly four crores.”

OBC leader and State Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also opposed the draft notification of the move, saying that he has been working for the OBCs for the last 35 years and will continue to do so even under adverse conditions.