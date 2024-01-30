Manipur: Two killed, three injured in fresh gunfight

GUWAHATI: A fresh gunfight erupted in strife-torn Manipur on Tuesday which left two persons dead and three others injured.

The incident occurred at a periphery area of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts at around 2:30 pm. The injured were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital Imphal.

The violence broke out after unidentified gunmen opened fire targeting a camp of village volunteers. The gunfight continued for some time.

In a viral video, people, including women, were seen fleeing to save their lives. The authorities rushed additional security personnel to the area to bring the situation under control. The situation was tense when reports last came in.

Imphal West and Kangpokpi are among the districts severely affected by the ethnic violence. There have been a series of incidents of firing and arson in the periphery areas of the two districts.

Meanwhile, the state’s all 10 Kuki legislators, including two ministers, have jointly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating the demand for separate administration for the Kuki-Zo tribals under specific provisions of the Constitution.