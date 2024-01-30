Manipur: Two killed, three injured in fresh gunfight

GUWAHATI: A fresh gunfight erupted in strife-torn Manipur on Tuesday which left two persons dead and three others injured.
The incident occurred at a periphery area of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts at around 2:30 pm. The injured were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital Imphal.
The violence broke out after unidentified gunmen opened fire targeting a camp of village volunteers. The gunfight continued for some time.
In a viral video, people, including women, were seen fleeing to save their lives. The authorities rushed additional security personnel to the area to bring the situation under control. The situation was tense when reports last came in.
Imphal West and Kangpokpi are among the districts severely affected by the ethnic violence. There have been a series of incidents of firing and arson in the periphery areas of the two districts.
Meanwhile, the state’s all 10 Kuki legislators, including two ministers, have jointly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating the demand for separate administration for the Kuki-Zo tribals under specific provisions of the Constitution.
They said the situation in the state turned worse as evident from the January 24 “bizarre incident” at the Kangla Fort in Imphal where “Meitei” MLAs and Ministers were compelled to take oath of allegiance by a radical Meitei group “Arambai Tenggol”.
Three legislators were allegedly assaulted on that day.
“Lawlessness has become new law in Imphal. This Taliban-like act of Arambai Tenggol shows the total breakdown of the Indian Constitutional machinery in Manipur valley. The state government is forced to comply with the bidding of Arambai Tenggol. Such instances of militia taking over the streets despite the presence of a democratically-elected popular government are unprecedented in Independent India. Hence, the need for an alternative political solution is urgently imperative at this critical juncture,” the Kuki MLAs wrote.
The ethnic violence, which broke out on May 3 last year, left over 200 people dead and an estimated 60,000 others displaced.