Manmohan, Nadda among 56 MPs set to retire from Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: The biennial elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats that would fall vacant in April, will be held on February 27. The Election Commission announced the schedule for the polls across 15 states on Monday.

Former PM Manmohan Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and nine Union ministers including railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, environment minister Bhupendra Yadav and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya are among the MPs retiring just before the Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda is a Rajya Sabha MP from his home state Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress is in power at present. Singh represents Rajasthan in the Upper House.

Uttar Pradesh will have maximum vacancies with 10 seats. This is followed by Bihar and Maharashtra, where the tenure of six MPs each will come to an end. The other states where vacancies will arise are Madhya Pradesh (5), West Bengal (5), Karnataka (4), Gujarat (4), Odisha (3), Telangana (3), Andhra Pradesh (3), and Rajasthan (3). Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chhattisgarh will have one seat each.

A press note issued by the EC on Monday said that it had decided to conduct biennial elections to the Council of States for which the last date of filing nomination would be February 15. The counting of votes will take place on February 27.

“Adequate measures for close monitoring of the poll process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair elections,” read the note.