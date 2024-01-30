Missing Jharkhand CM: Governor summon Chief Secretary, DGP

RANCHI: Amid speculations that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to reach Jharkhand on Tuesday, Governor CP Radhakrishnan has summoned Chief Secretary L Khiangte, DGP Ajay Kumar and Home Secretary Avinash Kumar to take stock of the law and order situation in the state.
According to sources, Soren quietly left his Delhi residence in the wee hours of Monday, hardly a few hours before the ED team reached there.
The Chief Minister, accompanied by one of his aide, left his residence at around early in the morning after which he is said to be traceless. When the ED official reached Soren’s residence around 8 am on Monday, he was not in his residence. The ED officials stayed there for a couple of hours and left after they could not find the Chief Minister.
Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed around the Chief Minister's residence, Raj Bhavan and office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the wake of JMM warning that agitation of party workers may take an ugly turn over ED action against CM Hemant Soren in land scam case.
Amidst all this suspicion, Jharkhand has been put on alert mode, especially those districts having JMM stronghold. In addition to that, security has been beefed up at the Chief Minister’s residence, Raj Bhawan, ED office, BJP office along with the prominent BJP leaders in the wake of JMM warning that anger of the party workers over ED action in Jharkhand may take an ugly turn.
In between, all the MLAs of the ruling alliance have been asked to remain in the state capital and already have started reaching with their bag and baggage on Tuesday. A meeting is scheduled to take place at the Chief Minister’s residence in Ranchi which is said to be attended by CM Hemant Soren.
According to Congress MLA Amba Prasad, the meeting, proposed at the CM House, has been called to discuss strategy over the current political situation and the Enforcement Directorate's proposed questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday.
“Chief Minister Hemant Soren has not been kidnapped and will be present here in the meeting which is to take place at his residence on Wednesday,” said the Congress MLA.
An e-mail sent to ED by the Office of Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday, however, claimed that he will be available for questioning on January 31 at 1 pm at his residence in Ranchi in land scam case.
