Missing Jharkhand CM: Governor summon Chief Secretary, DGP

RANCHI: Amid speculations that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to reach Jharkhand on Tuesday, Governor CP Radhakrishnan has summoned Chief Secretary L Khiangte, DGP Ajay Kumar and Home Secretary Avinash Kumar to take stock of the law and order situation in the state.

According to sources, Soren quietly left his Delhi residence in the wee hours of Monday, hardly a few hours before the ED team reached there.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by one of his aide, left his residence at around early in the morning after which he is said to be traceless. When the ED official reached Soren’s residence around 8 am on Monday, he was not in his residence. The ED officials stayed there for a couple of hours and left after they could not find the Chief Minister.