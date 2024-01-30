Rajasthan Congress leader Manvendra Singh's wife dies in road accident

JAIPUR: Congress leader Manvendra Singh's wife was killed and the former MP and his son were injured on Tuesday when their car met with an accident in Alwar on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, police said.

Manvendra Singh, who is son of the late BJP stalwart and former Union minister Jaswant Singh, and his family were on their way to Jaipur from Delhi.

The driver apparently lost control of the car and it collided with the sidewall of a flyover, police said.

While Chitra Singh (around 55) died in the accident, Manvendra Singh, their son Hamir (25) and the driver were injured, they said.

Alwar Additional Superintendent of Police Tejpal Singh said the exact cause of the accident is not yet clear, but it appeared the driver lost control of the vehicle which hit the sidewall.

Manvendra Singh, a former MP from Barmer, had quit the BJP and joined the Congress. He also contested the 2018 assembly elections against then chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan constituency. He had lost the poll.