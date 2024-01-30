Rajasthan PFI conspiracy case: NIA charge-sheets three more for organising arms training camps

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Tuesday said it had filed a fresh charge sheet against three more accused in the Rajasthan Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case for allegedly organising arms training camps and providing training to some co-accused in the handling and use of weapons to “gullible Muslim” youth to commit violent acts.
In an official statement the NIA said, Vajid Ali, Mubarik Ali and Shamsher Khan are charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
It said the case related to the PFI’s conspiracy to radicalise Muslim youth and to provide them with weapons training for fighting against people who don’t support the banned outfit’s version of Islam as well as against the government of India.
The agency claimed that it was another move on its part to tighten its noose around the unlawful and anti-national activities of the banned outfit.
The NIA in the charge sheet accused Vajid, Mubarik and Shamsher had “conspired with other co-accused persons to provide training in the handling and use of weapons to gullible Muslim youth to commit violent acts”.
“Vajid, Mubarik and Shamsher have been found to be involved in organising arms training camps for the PFI to help achieve the aim of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047,” the NIA alleged in its charge sheet.
All three accused, the NIA said, have exploited the “false narrative created by their co-accused and provided training of weapons to gullible youth in order to induce and promote acts of ‘selective violence’ against persons of other communities”.
Earlier, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against the accused persons, namely Mohd Asif, Sadiq Sarraf and Mohd Sohail, in the case, which was initially registered by the NIA in 2022.