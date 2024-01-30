Rajasthan PFI conspiracy case: NIA charge-sheets three more for organising arms training camps

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Tuesday said it had filed a fresh charge sheet against three more accused in the Rajasthan Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case for allegedly organising arms training camps and providing training to some co-accused in the handling and use of weapons to “gullible Muslim” youth to commit violent acts.

In an official statement the NIA said, Vajid Ali, Mubarik Ali and Shamsher Khan are charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

It said the case related to the PFI’s conspiracy to radicalise Muslim youth and to provide them with weapons training for fighting against people who don’t support the banned outfit’s version of Islam as well as against the government of India.

The agency claimed that it was another move on its part to tighten its noose around the unlawful and anti-national activities of the banned outfit.