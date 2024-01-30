Tejashwi Yadav being questioned by ED; RJD workers, supporters gather outside Patna office

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is currently at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Patna for questioning in connection with their probe into the land-for-jobs scam. Reportedly, a large number of RJD workers and his supporters have gathered at the entrance of the ED office.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister reached the ED office around 11.35 am.

His father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad was grilled by the ED for over nine hours on Monday. A team of ED officials from Delhi had reached Patna on Sunday to question the RJD chief.

The central agency had on January 19 issued fresh summons for questioning Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

The RJD chief appeared before the central agency a day after JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ditched the 'Mahagathbandhan' in which the RJD is the largest constituent, and the opposition bloc INDIA to form a new government in the state with support of the BJP.

(With online desk inputs)