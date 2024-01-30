Woman magistrate killed by jobless husband in MP

BHOPAL: A 51-year-old sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Nisha Napit was allegedly smothered to death by her unemployed 45-year-old husband Manish Sharma in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh.

Cracking the case within 24 hours of the alleged killing, the Dindori district police team arrested Manish. He has been booked for murder, dowry death and causing disappearance of the evidence of crime under IPC Section 302, 304B and 201, Dindori district police superintendent Akhil Patel told this newspaper on Monday.

Manish brought his wife to the government hospital in Shahpura area of Dindori district on Sunday afternoon. While the SDM was declared dead by the doctors, the matter was reported to the Dindori district administration and the local police due to bleeding from the SDM’s mouth and nose.

The autopsy report of the SDM’s body revealed that she was smothered to death. The statements of Nisha’s elder sister Nilima (who hails from Chhattisgarh) revealed that Manish came in contact with Nisha through a prominent matrimonial portal years ago.