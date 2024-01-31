2 brothers accused of smuggling huge quantity of heroin held in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers, who are brothers and wanted in 260 and 356 kg heroin seizure cases registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai and Delhi respectively.

The first case is in connection with 260 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,500 crore seized from Kandla port in the Kutch district of Gujarat in April 2021 while the other case pertains to 354 kg of heroin worth Rs 2,500 crore that was transported from Mumbai to Delhi in hidden containers in July 2021.

In a presser, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the duo have been identified as Manjit Singh, alias Manna and Lavjit Singh, alias Lav, both residents of Guru Ki Wadali in Chheharta of Amritsar district. Both were absconding since 2015 and had a dozen cases registered against them under the NDPS act, the DGP added.

Their three accomplices, identified as Kans Kaur of Chheharta in Amritsar, Harmanjit Singh, alias Harman and Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, residents of village Dhun Dhahewal in Tarn Taran, have also been arrested with the recovery of 3 kg heroin and Rs 5.25 lakh lash from their possession, the senior police officer said.