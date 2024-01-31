20-year-old engineering student found dead in hostel in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jan 31 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old engineering student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in Jharkhand's Ranchi, police said on Wednesday.

The student, a resident of Hesla village in Ramgarh district, died allegedly by suicide on Tuesday, a senior officer said.

"A suicide note was recovered from his room in which he sought an apology from his parents," Ranchi Sadar Police Station in-charge Laxmikant told PTI.