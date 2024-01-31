20-yr jail term to vice-principal of U’khand institute

DEHRADUN: In a case of harassment and sexual assault involving a visually impaired student at the renowned National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD), the Fast-Track Court in Dehradun has sentenced the institute’s teacher, Suchit Narang, to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty.

The Fast-Track Special Court (POCSO) presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Pankaj Tomar in Dehradun announced the verdict on Tuesday for the 2018 case involving harassment and sexual assault of a visually impaired student at the NIEPVD.

The accused was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Principal Anusuya received a six-month imprisonment term. In a 74-page judgment, the court termed the act as heinous under Sections 376, 354A, and Sections 3/4, 9/10 of POCSO.

In 2018, a 24-year-old visually impaired student alleged that her professor had sexually harassed her during a study trip to Delhi. She further stated that she was subsequently barred from taking an exam due to her refusal to comply with the professor’s demands.