After Hijab row, Rajasthan Education Minister to enforce dress code for students in government schools

JAIPUR: The hijab controversy in Rajasthan continues to intensify, with major developments emerging two days after BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya stirred controversy by calling for a ban on hijabs at a government school in Jaipur. Now, the state education minister, Madan Dilawar, has announced plans to strictly implement a dress code for all students in government schools across the state. In addition, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into the incident where students protested against the BJP MLA two days ago. Dilawar clarified that not only will the dress code be enforced but any school lacking an image or picture of Saraswati Maa, the Goddess of learning, will face repercussions.
Dilawar issued a statement, stating, "I am neither in favour nor against the hijab, but everyone should adhere to the government's directives." He added that, apart from selected prayers, other forms of prayer would not be taught in schools, and a set of 4-5 prayers would be implemented. Dilawar emphasized that there will be no tolerance for religious conversions in schools, and stringent action will be taken against any such attempts.
The Education Minister also discussed tightening curriculum-related rules, emphasizing that teachers must focus on the great figures mentioned in the syllabus. Any deviation from the curriculum will result in appropriate action. Dilawar asserted, "The government is the government, and it knows how to enforce orders."
Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham echoed these sentiments, stating, "When we used to study, we would go to school in a uniform. Students should be allowed to come to school only in the prescribed uniform, maintaining discipline. Schools are temples of education, and uniforms instil discipline."
The demand for a dress code in schools received support from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which emphasized the importance of discipline and equality among students. The organization stressed that uniforms in schools aim to eliminate social, economic, or religious discrimination based on clothing.
It is notable that the controversy originated on January 29 when Balmukund Acharya, the BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal, allegedly objected to girls wearing hijabs in government schools, provoking the school administration and delivering a speech. Later responding to the issue, cabinet Minister Kirori Lal Meena also expressed his intent to discuss with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma the idea of banning head coverings in both government and private schools.
In response to these developments, some Muslim students gathered at the Subhash Chowk police station in Jaipur, demanding that the MLA refrain from disrupting the school environment and apologize for his actions. One protesting student questioned the MLA, highlighting his wearing of saffron clothes to the assembly and asking why there was opposition to hijabs despite such clothing choices.