After Hijab row, Rajasthan Education Minister to enforce dress code for students in government schools

JAIPUR: The hijab controversy in Rajasthan continues to intensify, with major developments emerging two days after BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya stirred controversy by calling for a ban on hijabs at a government school in Jaipur. Now, the state education minister, Madan Dilawar, has announced plans to strictly implement a dress code for all students in government schools across the state. In addition, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into the incident where students protested against the BJP MLA two days ago. Dilawar clarified that not only will the dress code be enforced but any school lacking an image or picture of Saraswati Maa, the Goddess of learning, will face repercussions.

Dilawar issued a statement, stating, "I am neither in favour nor against the hijab, but everyone should adhere to the government's directives." He added that, apart from selected prayers, other forms of prayer would not be taught in schools, and a set of 4-5 prayers would be implemented. Dilawar emphasized that there will be no tolerance for religious conversions in schools, and stringent action will be taken against any such attempts.