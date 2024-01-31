After Lalu, son Tejashwi faces ED questioning

PATNA: A day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad was questioned for nearly 10 hours, his younger son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was interrogated by ED for about eight hours on Tuesday in connection with land-for-job scam case.

Tejashwi reportedly faced 60 questions related to the case. The questionnaire was prepared by a Delhi team of the probe agency. The interrogation started soon after Tejashwi reached Gandhi Maidan.

Tejashwi was earlier issued summons asking him to appear before the Patna office of the agency as he had failed to turn up at its Dehli office for questioning on two occasions citing his busy schedule as one of the reasons. Later, an ED team from Delhi reached Rabri’s residence and handed over the copies of the summons against Lalu and Tejashwi.

While Lalu was asked to appear for interrogation on January 30, his son was told to depose on the following day.