Ahead of LS elections, ‘Love jihad’, ‘Kerala Story’ back in focus in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat, ‘love jihad’ and ‘Kerala Story’ have once again come into the spotlight ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The ‘Vishwa Umiadham organization’ in Gujarat invited five girls from Kerala who were victims of love jihad and the subjects of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ to Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

These girls shared their stories of the suffering they endured and urged Hindu girls to be cautious of love jihadists. Meanwhile, Congress claimed that this effort was an attempt to disrupt the atmosphere of religious harmony ahead of the elections.

During the event at Shree Umiya K.V.C. Nursing College in Ahmedabad, these women shared their stories with girls from different communities. The organization stated that the project’s goal is to protect these young women from becoming victims of love jihad.