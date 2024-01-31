Ahead of LS elections, ‘Love jihad’, ‘Kerala Story’ back in focus in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat, ‘love jihad’ and ‘Kerala Story’ have once again come into the spotlight ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The ‘Vishwa Umiadham organization’ in Gujarat invited five girls from Kerala who were victims of love jihad and the subjects of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ to Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
These girls shared their stories of the suffering they endured and urged Hindu girls to be cautious of love jihadists. Meanwhile, Congress claimed that this effort was an attempt to disrupt the atmosphere of religious harmony ahead of the elections.
During the event at Shree Umiya K.V.C. Nursing College in Ahmedabad, these women shared their stories with girls from different communities. The organization stated that the project’s goal is to protect these young women from becoming victims of love jihad.
Shruti, who worked as a teacher in Kerala and converted to Islam, shared her story with the media, saying, “I knew very little about Hinduism when I started studying B.A. Literature at a Muslim Management College. At the time, there were many Muslim girls in my class who used to ask me a lot of questions about Hinduism. They ridiculed Hinduism, and I began to feel guilty. They also subtly introduced Islamic concepts into my mind.”
“Then, realizing that I was interested in learning about the Muslim religion, they gradually began to explain it to me in an attempt to convert me. I started performing ‘Namaz’ and ‘Roja’. I eventually left my job as a teacher and began to distance myself from my parents,” she added.
Shruti said, “They recommended that I convert, and I followed their advice by going to the conversion center in Malpuram, Kerala. I was taught anti-national sentiments.”