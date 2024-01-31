At all-party meet, Congress raises concern against ‘unwritten dictatorship’

NEW DELHI: The Opposition parties launched a scathing attack on the BJP government at an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session on Tuesday. The Opposition asserted that an ‘unwritten dictatorship’ exists in the country and the government is misusing central agencies to hound the opposition.

Congress Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari targeted the government and said that an ‘unwritten dictatorship’ prevails. Tiwari, who represented the LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the Centre of misusing probe agencies such as the CBI and the ED to target opposition leaders such as Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

He raised the issue of the ‘violent attack’ on the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in Assam and the state government’s curbs on it. Tiwari said that he raised these issues after consulting Opposition parties.

The floor leaders of various parties attended the meeting chaired by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi at the Parliament House complex. Congress’ Kodikunnil Suresh, TMC’s Sudip Bandopadhyay, DMK’s T R Baalu, Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani were present at the meeting. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal also attended the meeting.