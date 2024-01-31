Bank fraud: ED raids in J-K, Punjab, UP in Bharat Papers Ltd case

JAMMU: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in a Rs 200 crore alleged bank loan fraud case linked to the Bharat Papers Ltd. (BPL), official sources said.

At least nine premises in these regions are being searched by the central agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Incorporated in September, 2006, the BPL is an associate of the Bharat Box Factory Industries Limited (BBFIL), a paper board packaging industry based in Jammu and Ludhiana.