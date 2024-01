NEW DELHI: A day before Parliament convenes for its budget session, the suspension of 14 MPs, including 11 of the Rajya Sabha, were revoked following requests by the government. They had been suspended during the last winter session and their cases were referred to their respective privileges committees.

The Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee held the suspended MPs guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the Council of States. It, however, recommended that the period of suspension already suffered by the members be treated as sufficient punishment for the transgression.

For their part, the lawmakers are learnt to have expressed regret for their conduct during the last session. They were demanding a statement from the government on the Lok Sabha’s security breach and other amjor issues.