Centre advises states, UTs to adopt new standards, protocols for crèches

NEW DELHI: To provide comprehensive childcare in a safe and secure environment, the Centre on Tuesday rolled out standards and protocols for setting up crèches to help foster the overall development of children.

The idea is to ensure women-led development and help it emerge into a new service sector which could provide them job opportunities.

The Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry which has formulated the standards also advised states and UTs to adopt these new protocols. The protocol lists mandatory CCTV footage and its access to parents/guardians so that they can monitor the crèche remotely.

The national minimum standards and protocol for crèches stipulates that these facilities may be provided from the age group of six months onwards and can be set up in office space, residential apartments, society, schools, hospitals and cooperative offices, as per requirements. “It is ideal to have crèche near the homes of children or the place of work of the parents/guardians so that they can be contacted in case of any emergency,” said the document.