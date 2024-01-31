Chhattisgarh: I-T dept searches premises linked to ex-Congress minister Amarjeet Bhagat, others

AMBIKAPUR: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at the locations linked to former Chhattisgarh minister Amarjeet Bhagat and others, including businessmen in the state, officials said.

The reason behind the I-T department's action was not immediately known.

The state's Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau recently lodged an FIR in an alleged coal levy scam based on a complaint of the Enforcement Directorate which had launched a probe into the scam during the previous Congress government.