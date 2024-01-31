Govt cuts down import duty to 10 per cent on certain mobile components

NEW DELHI: In a move that can make mobile manufacturing cheaper in India, the government on Wednesday announced a reduction in import duty on certain mobile components.

According to the gadget notification, the government slashed import duty to 10% on components such as the battery cover, main cover, GSM antenna, and others.

The move is in line with the recommendation of the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which suggested duty cuts to reduce the cost of making smartphones in India. According to ICEA, mobile phone exports from India could triple to $39 billion over the next two years, from $11 billion in FY23, if the government reduces import tariffs on components.

"This is a critical and welcome policy intervention by the government towards making mobile manufacturing competitive in India. Building scale and riding on low input tariffs are key to transforming India into a global hub for electronics manufacturing and exports," said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA.