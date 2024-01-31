Gujarat govt transfers 50 IAS officers ahead of Lok Sabha polls

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months, the Gujarat government has transferred 50 IAS officers, including various collectors and district development officers (DDOs).

The state General Administration Department issued a notification to this effect on Tuesday night, an official said.

As per the notification, Jamnagar district collector B A Shah has been transferred as the new collector of Vadodara district.

AB Gor, currently serving as the Vadodara collector, has been appointed in the Chief Minister's Office in Gandhinagar as Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Surat collector Aayush Oak has been transferred as the new collector of Valsad.

Sourabh Pardhi, currently serving as the managing director of the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd, has been appointed as the new collector of Surat.

Morbi district collector GT Pandya has now been appointed as the collector of Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Navsari collector Amit Prakash Yadav has now been made the collector of Kheda district, replacing KL Bachani, who has been appointed as the new director of information in Gandhinagar.