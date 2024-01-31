HC seeks replies from Chandigarh admin, municipal corporation on AAP's plea for fresh mayoral polls

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Chandigarh administration and the municipal corporation on the AAP's petition seeking fresh elections under the supervision of a retired HC judge.

The court gave the respondents three weeks to file their replies in the matter.

The BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls on Tuesday in a shock defeat for the Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance, which alleged foul play and moved the high court seeking fresh elections.