Hoping for harmony, 350 Muslims travel to Ayodhya on foot to take darshan of Ram Lalla

LUCKNOW: A desire for reconciliation along with a dash of hope that their gesture would lead to greater inter-religious harmony has led 350 Muslim devotees to Ayodhya to take darshan of the newly-consecrated Ram Lalla in the garbha griha of the temple.

It's not just these 350-odd Muslim devotees who are seeking to build bridges. Shabnam Shaikh, the ‘Sanatani Muslim’ of Mumbai, had reached the temple town covering 1400-odd km on foot in more than a month’s time, while Dr Imam Umer Ahmad Ilyasi, the chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, was present at the pran pratishthha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Dr Ilyasi is facing a ‘fatwa’ for attending the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He has also received threat calls and messages demanding his resignation.

The 350 Muslims, under the aegis of Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), the minority wing of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), had commenced their journey on foot from Lucknow to the temple town on January 25. They walked 25 km daily, taking night halts at various places and then continuing with their ‘Sankalp’ to meet Ram Lalla next morning, covering 150 km in six days. They were accompanied by ‘Sita Ki Rasoi’ arranging food and refreshment for the devotees.

According to Shahid Saeed, who is in charge of the media for MRM, after taking darshan of Ram Lalla, the troupe “preserved the graceful moment of meeting Imam-e-Hind Lord Ram in his abode as a pleasant and cherished memory for life”.

“The Muslim devotees spread the message of unity, integrity, sovereignty and harmony from the precincts of the temple,” said Saeed.