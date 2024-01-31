IIMC gets ‘deemed university’ status, can now offer degrees

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), a leading institution for journalism and mass communication in the country, has been granted a 'deemed university' status by the Ministry of Education.

Now, IIMC is authorised to offer degrees, including doctoral.

The new status extends to IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses located in Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Amravati (Maharashtra), Aizawl (Mizoram), Kottayam (Kerala), and Dhenkanal (Odisha).

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, IIMC announced, “A big thanks to the Ministry of Education for declaring IIMC New Delhi and its five regional centres as a Deemed to be University.”

“IIMC is committed to giving its best to promote education, training, and research in mass communication," the institute said.