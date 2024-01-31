India’s elusive snow leopard population at 718, reveals mammoth survey

NEW DELHI: Snow leopards have been dubbed the "ghosts of the mountains" for their elusive behaviour, but Indian researchers have successfully photographed more than 200 in a landmark study estimating at least 718 across the country. This first-of-its-kind largescale survey conducted under the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) programme has rekindled the hope of species conservation.

Union Cabinet Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday released the first snow leopard (Uncia uncia) population estimation of India.

“The Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India Program is the first-ever scientific exercise that reports a population of 718 in India,” said Yadav in a post on X. The Indian snow leopard population estimate is around one-sixth to one-nineth of the global population.

"Consistent monitoring is essential to ensuring snow leopards' long-term survival," the environment ministry said.

The leopards -- with thick grey fur dotted with dark spots, and large paws that act as natural snow shoes -- are "masters of stealth and camouflage", according to the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) India, who assisted the assessment.

Before the survey, the WWF had suggested that there were between 400-700 snow leopards in India.