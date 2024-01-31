Jaipur Diary: Austerity drive for travel and government meetings

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma will now travel by normal flights instead of special government aircraft or helicopter to go to Delhi and other cities of the country. Services of helicopter or plane will be taken only in special circumstances. CM Lal took information about travel expenses from officials after traveling by special plane for the first time and felt that the huge expense was unnecessary.Now, instructions are also being issued for air travel of all IAS-IPS officers. An order of the Personnel Department has banned sweets, chips, samosas, burgers, etc being served in meetings of senior officers in the Secretariat.

CM, CS get tough with absent officials

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant have adopted a strict stance against absent employees in government offices. Strict action is being taken on the spot against employees and officers missing from duty. CM Sharma visited SMS Hospital one night and three nursing workers found absent on duty were suspended. Later, the CM also inspected night shelters and a police station in Jaipur. Like the CM, the new Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant also made a surprise visit to the JDA recently. One IAS officer and two RAS officers were made APO.

BJP to field fresh faces for Lok Sabha battle

The ruling BJP has already started preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party faces a major challenge in how to win all 25 seats of the state for the third consecutive time. Sources say candidates may be changed on 14-15 seats. Two Union ministers may be fielded in the Lok Sabha elections from Rajasthan. One of them is Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, currently a Rajya Sabha MP from Orissa, who is originally from Jodhpur. The party can make him its Lok Sabha candidate from Jaipur. The second is Union Forest Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com