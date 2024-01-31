Land 'scam' case questioning: ED officials at Hemant Soren's Ranchi residence; JMM-led coalition MLAs gather outside

RANCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers arrived at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence here around 1 pm to record his statement in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.. Legislators of the ruling JMM-led coalition have been gathering outside since morning.

Soren had earlier been questioned in connection with the case on January 20. The interrogation that day was incomplete, an official said.