NIA charge sheets Naxal cadre in Bihar’s Naresh Bhokta murder case

The NIA took up the investigations on June 24, 2022, and found that accused Gora Yadav, along with Vinay Yadav alias Guruji, Naval Bhuiya alias Arjun Bhuiya, Jilebiya Yadav alias Vinay Kumar Yadav, Ramprasad Yadav, Abhijit Yadav, Subedar Yadav, Abhyash Bhuiya, and others had attended a crucial meeting in the forest of Anjanwa (Gaya), which was convened by accused Pramod Mishra (the then CCM) and there they had decided to eliminate the SPOs, including Bhokta.

“Investigations had revealed that Gora Yadav was a member of CPI (Maoist) and ‘body cover’ (bodyguard) of Sandip Yadav, a SAC member of the outfit. He, along with his co-accused, had committed an act with the intent to strike terror among the people and a section of the society by killing common people,” the NIA said in the statement.

During the course of the investigations, the NIA said, it also unearthed the involvement of top CPI (Maoist) commanders, including a pilot bureau member Pramod Mishra, in the conspiracy behind this brutal killing, committed to terrorising the common people while propagating the false ideology of ‘People's War’ against the State.