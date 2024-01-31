NIA charge sheets Naxal cadre in Bihar’s Naresh Bhokta murder case

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Wednesday said it has filed a charge sheet against one more accused in the 2018 case relating to the abduction and brutal murder of one Naresh Singh Bhokta by CPI (Maoist) cadres on the suspicion of being a Police informer. With this the total number of accused charge-sheeted in the case has gone up to nine.
The NIA said it has filed its 3rd charge sheet against the accused Gora Yadav alias Anil Yadav alias Golden Ji alias Balveer of Aurangabad district of Bihar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The NIA had arrested Gora Yadav on August 4 last year for his alleged direct involvement in the brutal killing. He was found to be a dreaded naxal cadre, with 18 cases registered against him in various Police stations in Aurangabad and Gaya districts.
“Bhakta was abducted by cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) on the direction of their top leadership. He was taken to a so-called Jan Adalat in the Aurangabad area, where the kangaroo Court led by Naval Bhuiya, Sub-Zonal Commander, CPI (Maoist), ordered his killing,” the NIA alleged while adding that Bhokta was murdered on the night of November 2, 2018, near Badhai Bigha village.
The NIA took up the investigations on June 24, 2022, and found that accused Gora Yadav, along with Vinay Yadav alias Guruji, Naval Bhuiya alias Arjun Bhuiya, Jilebiya Yadav alias Vinay Kumar Yadav, Ramprasad Yadav, Abhijit Yadav, Subedar Yadav, Abhyash Bhuiya, and others had attended a crucial meeting in the forest of Anjanwa (Gaya), which was convened by accused Pramod Mishra (the then CCM) and there they had decided to eliminate the SPOs, including Bhokta.
“Investigations had revealed that Gora Yadav was a member of CPI (Maoist) and ‘body cover’ (bodyguard) of Sandip Yadav, a SAC member of the outfit. He, along with his co-accused, had committed an act with the intent to strike terror among the people and a section of the society by killing common people,” the NIA said in the statement.
During the course of the investigations, the NIA said, it also unearthed the involvement of top CPI (Maoist) commanders, including a pilot bureau member Pramod Mishra, in the conspiracy behind this brutal killing, committed to terrorising the common people while propagating the false ideology of ‘People's War’ against the State.