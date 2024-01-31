NIA files two charge sheets naming three Bangladeshi nationals in case of human trafficking

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it had filed two separate charge sheets naming three Bangladeshi nationals in a case linked to the alleged trafficking of persons of Rohingya and Bangladeshi origin into India and taking them to Tamil Nadu as part of a large-scale network.

Officials in the anti-terror federal probe agency identified the accused named in the charge sheet as Babu SK alias Babu Shoriful alias Md Soriful Babumiya, Shahabuddin Hossain alias Md Sahab Uddin and Munna alias Noor Karim.

The officials alleged that the three named accused in the charge sheets were actively involved in forging Indian documents to conceal their true identity.