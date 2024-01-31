NIA files two charge sheets naming three Bangladeshi nationals in case of human trafficking
NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it had filed two separate charge sheets naming three Bangladeshi nationals in a case linked to the alleged trafficking of persons of Rohingya and Bangladeshi origin into India and taking them to Tamil Nadu as part of a large-scale network.
Officials in the anti-terror federal probe agency identified the accused named in the charge sheet as Babu SK alias Babu Shoriful alias Md Soriful Babumiya, Shahabuddin Hossain alias Md Sahab Uddin and Munna alias Noor Karim.
The officials alleged that the three named accused in the charge sheets were actively involved in forging Indian documents to conceal their true identity.
In its investigation, which the agency has been doing since November 7, 2023, the NIA had found that Babu SK, in connivance with other accused, allegedly “used to trafficking Bangladesh nationals and receiving them”.
“He had been willfully facilitating their illegal stay in India without valid documents. He was also found involved in employing and exploiting the victims. Further investigations revealed that Babu SK had fabricated and forged his birth certificate and driving licence, and had also fraudulently obtained many other Indian identity documents, such as ration card, Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, Indian Passport and others,” a senior NIA official said.
In the charge sheet the NIA said that in the course of the investigation, it has found the other two accused, Shahabuddin Hossain and Munna, both hailing from Chittagong district, had allegedly entered India illegally in connivance with traffickers and touts.
They had allegedly procured Aadhaar cards by submitting forged documents, besides getting other Indian identity documents, such as PAN cards, the official said, adding that they had also purchased SIM cards and opened bank accounts with the help of the fraudulently obtained document.