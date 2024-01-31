Panel report on NRI marriages soon

NEW DELHI: The Law Commission of India is all set to submit its report on the issues regarding Non-Resident Indian (NRI) marriages to the government, according to Law Ministry sources.

In November last year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asked the Law Commission to examine the issues plaguing NRI marriages and strengthen the legal framework concerning international public law and private laws.

The Commission, headed by Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, is in the process of finalizing the report and is likely to submit it by next week, according to the source. In its report, the Commission has suggested stringent measures to address grave issues such as abandonment of children and wives, impounding of passports, extradition, custody of children, and ill-treatment of wives in NRI marriages.