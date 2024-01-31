Parliament Budget Session 2024: Centuries-old desire of Ram temple now a reality, says President Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the centuries-old desire to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been fulfilled, as she lauded the work done by the Modi government in the last 10 years which included completing several long-pending projects.

In her first address to the joint sitting in the new Parliament building, Murmu said a country can progress at a fast pace only when it defeats the challenges of the past and puts maximum energy into building the future.