Putting ED against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, forcing him to quit blow to federalism: Mallikarjun Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said "forcing" Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to resign after putting the Enforcement Directorate against him is "a blow to federalism".

Soren resigned as chief minister Wednesday evening after over seven hours of questioning by the ED on money laundering charges linked to alleged land fraud. Thereafter, he was arrested by the agency.

Targeting the government over the development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that agencies such as the ED, CBI and the I-T Department "are no longer government agencies, now they have become BJP's 'eliminate opposition cell'."