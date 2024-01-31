Suranya Aiyar faces RWA heat for opinion on Ram Mandir

"I just received a call from a television channel saying that a certain Residents Welfare Association has issued a notice against me for fasting in my house over the matter on which I have already spoken...I was asked to give a “byte” and so on.

"But I believe that one of the reasons why the atmosphere in the country is so toxic is because of the manner in which television is being used to have what are called debates which are not debates; the manner in which these channels are conducting themselves...it is just not functioning in a way where it is doing anything other than creating confusion and toxicity," she said in her post.

She also said she is not interested in having a 'shouting match' on TV, and urged the media to come up with a more civilized form of discussion.

"I think that all of us in India deserve a better kind of conversation, and a better kind of engagement...whether you agree with what I say or not, I think that somewhere inside the people who know me and educated people who are watching what is going on will also feel that this is not how we should be conducting ourselves.

"So I hope that this gives everybody an opportunity to think about where we are going, and how we are going and whether we want to become like this," she added.