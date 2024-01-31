Teacher held for shooting videos of women in washroom in Nagpur

NAGPUR: Police have arrested a school teacher for allegedly shooting videos of women using the washroom at an industrial expo in Maharashtra's Nagpur city where they had come to participate in the event, officials said.

The accused, identified as Mangesh Vinayakrao Khapre (37), a resident of Kasarpura in Nagpur, had been discreetly recording videos on his mobile phone of women through a window of the washroom, the officials said on Tuesday.

The three-day industrial expo, 'Advantage Vidarbha', was organised on the Nagpur university campus in Ambazari and it concluded on Monday.