The New Indian Express and Hero Motocorp launch Surakshit Atmanirbhar Bharat: Ride Safe India initiative in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: On Tuesday, the New Indian Express Group and Hero Moto Corp, the world's largest motorbike and scooter manufacturer, inaugurated the Surukshit Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Ride Safe India project in Ahmadabad, Gujarat.
With an emphasis on the "Surukshit Aatmanirbhar Bharat" campaign, the initiative has been introduced as a major part of the two brands' joint Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach.
The "Ride Safe India" campaign was started by the New Indian Express Group in collaboration with "Hero We Care," the overarching CSR platform of Hero MotoCorp. Its goal is to inform and educate two-wheeler riders on the value of strict adherence to traffic laws and personal safety.
In the presence of Safin Hasan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Traffic in Ahmedabad, Jayrajsinh Vala, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Special Operations Group-Crime Branch, Ramesh Merja Deputy Municipal Commissioner, South West Zone, and other dignitaries, the New Indian Express Group handed out jackets and helmets to the riders as part of an initiative.
Helmets and jackets were distributed to two-wheeler riders at various locations like Ghatlodia, and Memnagar.
