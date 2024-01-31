The New Indian Express and Hero Motocorp launch Surakshit Atmanirbhar Bharat: Ride Safe India initiative in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: On Tuesday, the New Indian Express Group and Hero Moto Corp, the world's largest motorbike and scooter manufacturer, inaugurated the Surukshit Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Ride Safe India project in Ahmadabad, Gujarat.

With an emphasis on the "Surukshit Aatmanirbhar Bharat" campaign, the initiative has been introduced as a major part of the two brands' joint Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach.