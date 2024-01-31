UP gets acting DGP for fourth consecutive term, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh attacks govt

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, as the acting director general of police prompting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to attack the government.

Yadav asked the government whether acting DGP is being appointed every time because of a "tussle" between Delhi and Lucknow or because of a "nexus" between the government and the criminals.

Kumar will replace incumbent acting DGP Vijay Kumar who is retiring on Wednesday.