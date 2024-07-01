18th Lok Sabha session: Opposition protest alleging 'misuse' of central agencies

The three criminal laws, which came into effect on Monday, July 1, 2024, the controversy brewing over NEET and the "misuse" of central agencies by the ruling BJP government dominated as the 18th Lok Sabha session resumed on Monday.

Several Opposition INDIA bloc MPs, including Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, protested at the Parliament complex alleging the "misuse" of central agencies.

They held placards reading, such as, "End the Reign of Fear, Stop, ED, IT cell misuse," and "Stop Dictatorship," and shouted slogans against the "misuse" of the central agencies.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the issue saying that when the trial court had granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it had said no base for his arrest. The same was the case with Hemant Soren. The Jharkhand High Court which granted him bail said that there is no base. These show that this is not a free and fair investigation but a political witch-hunt.