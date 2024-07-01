18th Lok Sabha session: Opposition protest alleging 'misuse' of central agencies

The three criminal laws, which came into effect on Monday, July 1, 2024, the controversy brewing over NEET and the "misuse" of central agencies by the ruling BJP government dominated as the 18th Lok Sabha session resumed on Monday.
Several Opposition INDIA bloc MPs, including Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, protested at the Parliament complex alleging the "misuse" of central agencies.
They held placards reading, such as, "End the Reign of Fear, Stop, ED, IT cell misuse," and "Stop Dictatorship," and shouted slogans against the "misuse" of the central agencies.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the issue saying that when the trial court had granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it had said no base for his arrest. The same was the case with Hemant Soren. The Jharkhand High Court which granted him bail said that there is no base. These show that this is not a free and fair investigation but a political witch-hunt.
Earlier, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore gave a suspension of business notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the NEET issue.
Congress MP Manish Tewari has demanded that Parliament re-examine the new criminal laws, which has come into force from Monday.
Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion for the purpose of discussing them.
"The new criminal Laws that came into effect from 12 midnight July 1st 2024 - (Today) lay the foundations of turning India into a Police State," he posted on X.
The three new laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — are replacing the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act.