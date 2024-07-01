23-year-old Muslim man beaten to death with bats and knives at cricket match in Gujarat

A twenty-three-year-old Muslim man named Salman Vohra was allegedly beaten to death by a mob during the final match of a cricket tournament in the Chikhodara village in Anand district of Gujarat on June 22. The incident happened at around 11:30 pm when a group of people who came to watch the cricket match got into an altercation with Salman following which the group turned violent and allegedly beat him to death.

Apart from Salman, two other Muslim men were also injured, one of them got around 17 stitches and the other around 7 stitches, reported The Quint.

According to media reports, locals said tension had begun even before the match as a good number of players taking part in the tournament were Muslims and they were "playing well" which disturbed a section of "pro-Hindutva" locals.

Reportedly, one team playing the match mostly comprised Muslims and the other team had up to 3 Muslims.

The organizers of the cricket tournament had warned of a communal clash due to this and many of the Muslim players had expressed fear about taking part in the match, reported The Quint.

On the day of the match, a group of men including a drunkard allegedly got into a fight with Salman over parking his motorcycle.

According to The Quint, the men kept saying, "Vohra, do what we're telling you to do."

A few moments later, they returned with more men and started attacking another Muslim man named Suhail, mistaking him for Salman. Salman jumped in to save Suhail and the mob surrounded him and started beating him mercilessly until they "assumed there was no energy or will left in him," reported The Quint.

In a video of the incident circulating on social media, some people present at the site can be heard cheering the attackers by shouting, "maaro! maaro!" (Hit him! Hit him!).