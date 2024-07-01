Bengal Governor asks Mamata to issue white paper on state’s finances

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has alleged a financial breakdown in the state and told the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government to come out with a white paper on the state’s financial condition.

The governor’s statement came on a day he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi.

“The state’s fiscal situation is confronting multiple risks and public finance management issues exposing serious lapses on the part of the government. It is very shocking to see that the state is facing a financial breakdown. Its public finance is in the doldrums,” he said in a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

“Considering the grave nature of the economic scenario, the Governor calls upon the CM upon the authority vested in him under Article 167 of the Constitution read with Rule 30 of the Rules of Business for West Bengal framed under Article 166 of the Constitution, to place a comprehensive report on the state’s financial situation before the council of ministers and issue a white paper for the information of the people,” the statement said.