Chhattisgarh CM retorts Hemant Soren's remark “tribal CM in BJP states are rubber stamps”

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh tribal chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai in a sharp reaction to the remarks given by his former Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren had asked the latter 'not to insult the Adivasi community'.

Soren, during an address to his party workers in Ranchi, said that the BJP is naming tribals as chief ministers in several states but they are only rubber stamps. Soren was released from Birsa Munda Jail after the high court granted bail to him.

Sai, expressing his displeasure, hurled back to JMM president Soren’s comments.

“The family of Soren is a clan who looted the hard earned money of the people. The way BJP gave capable tribal leadership in the country, was never seen earlier. The misinformed burst out by former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on tribal chief ministers is condemnable. It is a slander of the tribals and backward community of the country. The malign brought to the tribal community by Soren's family through the deeds in their life should also be denounced”, Sai said on his micro-blog X-post.

Soren has slammed the BJP for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to confine him to jail and declared that the saffron party will be routed in the forthcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand state.

However, Sai said that the people of Jharkhand will teach Soren and his party for filling the coffers through loot from the hard-earned money of the people. This is the reason why he is giving thoughtless statements against the (tribal) community, Sai stated as he further cautioned Soren that merely getting the bail doesn't imply securing a certificate of exoneration from crime as the final verdict is yet to come.

Sai took the situation to highlight the “popularity” the BJP is gaining among the tribals, scheduled castes, other backward classes, women and youths owing to which the “INDI Alliance is getting apprehensive”.

“People will not tolerate any remark intended to insult the community and will give appropriate response”, Sai said.

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 this year in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal possession of 8.36 acres of land.