Delhi HC directs TMC's Saket Gokhale to apologise to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri, pay Rs 50L damages

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court directed TMC leader Saket Gokhale on Monday to apologise and pay Rs 50 lakh damages to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, the wife of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, for his defamatory tweets against her over the purchase of a property in Switzerland.

Hearing the defamation lawsuit filed by the former assistant secretary general of the United Nations, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani also restrained the TMC Member of Parliament from publishing any more content on any social media or electronic platform concerning his imputation.

"The offending tweets are per se defamatory; that the plaintiff has suffered undeserved legal injury to her reputation which warrants redressal," the court ruled.

Puri approached the high court in 2021, alleging that Gokhale tarnished her good name and reputation by making reckless and false allegations about her financial affairs in the context of an apartment that she owned in Geneva.

Justice Bhambhani said allegations of financial impropriety dent the very foundations of a person's reputation and while the damage caused to the plaintiff's reputation by the offending tweets cannot be effaced completely, an unconditional apology is the very least that is required.