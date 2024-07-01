Drive safe: Most accidents involve two-wheelers

AHMEDABAD: The New Indian Express Group and Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, launched the #RideSafeIndia initiative in Ahmedabad on Saturday. This project is a significant component of the two brands’ collaborative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

The ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign, initiated by the New Indian Express Group in partnership with ‘Hero We Care,’ Hero MotoCorp’s comprehensive CSR platform, aims to raise awareness and educate two-wheeler riders about the importance of following traffic regulations and prioritizing personal safety.

In the presence of Safin Hasan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Traffic in Ahmedabad (East), Editorial Director of the New Indian Express Group Prabhu Chawla, and dignitaries from the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) Ahmedabad, the New Indian Express Group distributed jackets and helmets to riders as part of the initiative.

The Traffic DCP of Ahmedabad (East) emphasized the importance of wearing helmets and driving the vehicle safely. “Helmets are life savers. Wearing a helmet only when the traffic police are present and hanging it on the side when they are not is a wrong habit,” said the officer.

“Various explanations and excuses are given for not wearing helmets, and while people may have confidence in their driving skills, a small mistake by someone else can be fatal. Helmets protect lives in all situations. As long as vehicles exist, people will continue to make mistakes, but helmets provide crucial protection,” Safin Hasan said.

For traffic signal violators, the officer said: “Waiting at the signal causes far less harm. We need to take a moment to reflect on what we are doing in terms of following traffic rules and saving lives.” Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of the New Indian Express, remarked, “Gujarat is surpassing the vision Prime Minister Narendra Modi had for traffic control and other matters.”

On road safety and related issues, Chawla stated, “No matter how much effort the system puts in, success is limited unless people are aware. In India, 60-70% of accidents involve motorcycles and scooters. The New Indian Express has initiated an awareness campaign to address this issue, distributing about 10,000 helmets across six cities each in Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu, and Ahmedabad.”

As part of the #RideSafeIndia initiative, helmets and jackets were distributed to two-wheeler riders in Ahmedabad.