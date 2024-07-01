Gujarat’s CID police officer caught aiding bootlegger in liquor smuggling

AHMEDABAD: A recent incident in Gujarat's Kutch has brought disrepute to the local police. A female Crime Investigation Department (CID) Police officer was caught aiding a smuggler in an attempt to traffic liquor. The incident occurred in the Bhachau police station area, where the smuggler also tried to run over police officers to evade capture.

On Sunday night, police were conducting vehicle inspections near Chopdwa Bridge in the Bhachau Police Station area of Kutch to curb liquor smuggling when a white Thar ignored the police's signal to stop and attempted to run them over. Another police convoy pursued the vehicle and successfully intercepted it at a roadblock. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered 16 bottles of liquor and two cans of beer. Subsequently, the woman identified as Neeta Chaudhary, an officer with the Kutch East CID, and the smuggler identified as Yuvraj Singh were arrested, and legal proceedings were initiated.

SP East Kutch, Sagar Bagmar, stated in a media conversation that Bhachau Police and LCB had set up a watch based on information received.

“Upon investigation, beer tins were found in the vehicle, leading to a prohibition case against the duo. Additionally, the police have registered offences under sections 307 and 427 of the IPC,” police said.

According to police, Yuvraj Singh is a habitual criminal with 16 prior cases and is wanted in 6 cases with charges including attempted murder.

The arrest of Neeta Chaudhary has drawn significant attention due to her lifestyle and social media presence. She has previously been involved in controversy for her unconventional behavior, including making dance videos in police uniform.

Previously, some police officers in Gujarat have been caught assisting bootleggers, despite the state's ban on the sale of liquor.

In Gujarat, an accident occurred early this morning in Bhopal, Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of three people. Despite the liquor ban numerous liquor bottles were discovered in the Fortuner car involved in the crash.