Halt encroachments in Mirzapur sloth bear reserve, government told

NEW DELHI: Environmentalists have written a letter to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, demanding immediate intervention to stop encroachments and constructions in a proposed sloth bear conservation reserve in Mirzapur forest division of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The forest, site of the proposed reserve, is a habitat for for at least 24 threatened terrestrial animals unique to the Vindhyan-Kaimoor region.

Vindhyan Ecology and Natural History Foundation (VENHF), a voluntary research group comprising environmental scientists, GIS experts, lawyers, and concerned residents, has drawn attention to violations of conservation laws, such as Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and Rules, Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, in the Marihan range of the Mirzapur forest division.

The letter pointed out construction of roads by clearing large-scale vegetation with heavy machinery, and other construction activities in the forest adjoining Dadri Khurd, Sarso-Kumbia Marg, and Jogia Dari waterfall in the last couple of days. “There has been massive earthwork undertaken to clear vegetation, dig out soil, and construct a road,” said Debadityo Sinha, founding trustee of VENHF.