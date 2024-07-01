In a first, fauna checklist of over 1 lakh species launched

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on Sunday launched a checklist of India’s fauna covering 1,04,561 species on the occasion of the 109th Foundation Day of Zoological Survey of India.

The ‘Fauna of India’ checklist portal is the first comprehensive document on the faunal species reported from India. It comprises 121 checklists of all known taxa covering 36 phyla. Endemic, threatened, and scheduled species have been included in the list.

Environment minister Bhupender Yadav said, during inauguration of the Animal Taxonomy Summit-2024, that India has become the first country in the world to prepare a checklist of its entire fauna.

“The silver lining is that India is a global champion in biodiversity conservation. Our tradition, ethos and values respect nature and promote biodiversity conservation,” Yadav said. “The faunal checklist will be an invaluable reference for taxonomists, researchers, academicians, conservation managers and policymakers.”

The minister said Prime Minister’s mission for nature was reflected in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ programme, undertaken after the NDA formed government for the third time. “PM’s Mission LIFE put forth before the world the theme of sustainable consumption and conservation,” he said. Emphasising the concept of ‘recycle economy’, he said, “Whatever we take from nature, efforts should be made to return the same in pristine, pure form.”

Yadav highlighted initiatives like the International Big Cat Alliance to preserve biodiversity and species. He also released a publication of ZSI, ‘Animal Discoveries – 2023’ comprising 641 new animal species and ‘Plant Discoveries – 2023’ of Botanical Survey of India with 339 plant species.